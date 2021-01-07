Colder & gusty behind Wednesday’s storms

We are waking up rain-free, and for many, cloud-free early Thursday with a brisk, northwesterly wind to get the day started. In other words, bundle up! Stubborn cloud cover may keep some of us, especially east, in the upper 40s/low 50s throughout the day today, but even just some peeks of sun here and there should warm us up to the low/mid 50s. Either way, you’ll want to keep the extra layers on hand through the end of the week.

After days of sunshine and crisp to take us into the weekend, another quick system is expected to dive into Texas Sunday. While details are starting to become a little clearer, the question still remains on whether we will see a cold rain fall for most of the day Sunday, or if a little snow can mix in or even switch over into the afternoon and evening. As of right now, with rain expected, we’ll maintain about a 30% chance of snow, with little to no accumulation expected at the moment. We will keep you updated as we get closer. Either way, plan for a cold, wet Sunday with colder, but drier weather on tap for next week.

Thursday: Sunny with scattered clouds at times. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

