College Station Fire Chief appoints Assistant Chiefs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann has made his first major promotional appointments since becoming the head of the department in May.

As of Monday, Christopher Kelly will now serve as Assistant Chief of Administration and Robert Mumford will serve as Assistant Chief of Operations.

Assistant Chief Kelly started working for CSFD 25 years ago. He’s a licensed paramedic and master firefighter who has served at all ranks of the department. Kelly developed and implemented the department’s pre-fire plan program and has served on multiple committees within CSFD, the City of College Station, and the Texas A&M University System to enhance our community’s safety.

Kelly was promoted to Battalion Chief in 2014 and in 2015 graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program. He serves as a project specialist, EMS Instructor and Occupational Safety and Health Inspector for the Texas A&M University System.

Assistant Chief Mumford started his career in 1988 and joined CSFD in 1993. He is a licensed paramedic and master firefighter who has served at all ranks of the department. Mumford has served as the Administrative Captain of Training/EMS and Battalion Chief since 2013. He’s contributed to several department projects like apparatus design, policy review, professional development, and accreditation. Mumford also serves as the staffing administrator which is responsible for staffing 160 firefighters at six stations.

“The appointment of the command staff is one of the most important decisions a fire chief must make,” said Chief Richard Mann. “Providing the best leadership is critical to move the department forward in a positive direction.”

Battalion Chief Scott Griffen has acted as the interim assistant chief for the last year. Mann says Griffen’s efforts were instrumental in keeping the department on-budget and meeting unique challenges of this year.

In a press release from the department, Kelly wished to thank the CSFD family, as well as his supportive and caring wife, Andrea, and their son, Landon. In addition to Chief Mumford’s many professional achievements, he is the proud husband of Samantha and father of Burke.

Here is the full press release:

