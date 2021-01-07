College Station ISD updating COVID cases daily through website

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD students are a few days into their second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Mike Martindale says they learned a lot in 2020, but they’re ready to take on the second half of the year.

Martindale was on News 3 Now Thursday afternoon.

As we enter the second semester for students and staff, Martindale says 86.5 percent of the student population is learning on-site. That is about a 20 percent jump from the 68 percent who enrolled in in-person learning last fall.

“There’s such a tremendous component of public education that is a social and emotional component, and you meet that need by having in-person instruction.” Martindale said.

Martindale says the district is continuing to adjust to the changes of the school year, but they have made some changes. One of those changes is adding a COVID Dashboard on the district’s website that’s updated each school day. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 87 active cases within the district, 32 staff and 55 students.

The dashboard is broken down by each campus. Martindale says administration noticed the workload was not realistic for teachers. Last semester, the district added 12 teaching positions to help those who are teaching both virtual and on site.

“We are always working toward the best we could providing teachers a pure instructional setting,” said Martindale.

In doing so, Martindale says they have been successful in reducing the amount of teachers splitting their workloads in the lower level grades to 8th grade.

“We’re trying to manage and mitigate that and spread the workload out.”

Martindale says if they weren’t able to provide teachers the appropriate amount of time in their workday to conduct all of their duties, then the district is providing extra duty pay for the additional responsibility.

Martindale says even retired teachers have stepped up to help with virtual lessons.

“We’ve put a lot of those things in early, and that was from feedback from campus administration to us and we really want to provide support as much as possible as quickly as possible.”

Looking ahead, Martindale says virtual learning is not off the table. However, it is only a topic of conversation right now.

“It’s just part of what we’ve gone through,” Martindale continued. “Even though COVID has pushed all of us outside of our comfort zone, it is imperative that we take what we’ve been through and see if there are things we can capture out of that and grow from it.”

CSISD nurses were part of the first phase of vaccine distribution in Brazos County, and Martindale says they are feeling hopeful for what’s to come.

“How we manage things right now doesn’t change, even though there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel. We need to stay diligent with our protocol we’ve had in place since the beginning.”

