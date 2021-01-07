Advertisement

College Station police officer stops attempted sexual assault after hit-and-run crash

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station police officer responding to a report of an assault in a parking lot arrived in time to prevent a sexual assault.

According to CSPD, the officer responded to an apartment parking lot in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of one man kicking another in the head following a hit-and-run crash.

Both of the men fighting were in the hit-and-run suspect vehicle, with the suspect being the driver of the car. The victim of the hit-and-run followed the suspect vehicle into the parking lot.

A person unrelated to the crash was walking through the parking lot and saw the assault. They told the suspect to stop fighting, according to police. The suspect then charged at and hit the person, knocking them to the ground and started removing their clothing.

The officer arrived on the scene just as the suspect removed some of his own clothing and “took further actions to perpetrate a sexual assault,” according to police. The officer ran up and pulled the suspect off the survivor.

The survivor and victim of assault suffered minor injuries and were taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

Spencer Thomas Hanson, 31, of Bryan was arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault and Assault with Bodily Injury. Police say additional charges are possible.

