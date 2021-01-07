COVID in Context: Coronavirus patients taking up increasingly more room in Brazos Valley ICUs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every day, the Brazos County Health District reports the bed occupancy of county intensive care units (ICUs). For the past several days, that occupancy has been above 90%.

These percentages include all patients in the ICUs, COVID-related and otherwise.

For a clearer picture of how the pandemic and COVID-19 patients are affecting ICU space, the Texas Department of State Health Services offers relevant data.

Brazos County is part of a larger Brazos Valley Trauma Service Area, TSA N.

Using data from TSA, the following can be charted:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

Furthermore, the two data sets can be compared.

The following is the percentage of ICU beds that are filled by COVID-19 patients for the past three weeks:

While there are other kinds of patients in the ICU, COVID-19 patients are increasingly occupying the space.

