COVID in Context: Coronavirus patients taking up increasingly more room in Brazos Valley ICUs

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every day, the Brazos County Health District reports the bed occupancy of county intensive care units (ICUs). For the past several days, that occupancy has been above 90%.

These percentages include all patients in the ICUs, COVID-related and otherwise.

For a clearer picture of how the pandemic and COVID-19 patients are affecting ICU space, the Texas Department of State Health Services offers relevant data.

Brazos County is part of a larger Brazos Valley Trauma Service Area, TSA N.

Using data from TSA, the following can be charted:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Furthermore, the two data sets can be compared.

The following is the percentage of ICU beds that are filled by COVID-19 patients for the past three weeks:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
While there are other kinds of patients in the ICU, COVID-19 patients are increasingly occupying the space.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

