COVID in Context: Coronavirus patients taking up increasingly more room in Brazos Valley ICUs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every day, the Brazos County Health District reports the bed occupancy of county intensive care units (ICUs). For the past several days, that occupancy has been above 90%.
These percentages include all patients in the ICUs, COVID-related and otherwise.
For a clearer picture of how the pandemic and COVID-19 patients are affecting ICU space, the Texas Department of State Health Services offers relevant data.
Brazos County is part of a larger Brazos Valley Trauma Service Area, TSA N.
Using data from TSA, the following can be charted:
Furthermore, the two data sets can be compared.
The following is the percentage of ICU beds that are filled by COVID-19 patients for the past three weeks:
While there are other kinds of patients in the ICU, COVID-19 patients are increasingly occupying the space.
