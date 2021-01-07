Advertisement

Crisp start to the weekend could lead to a wintry mix by Sunday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clouds and wind were the deciding factors for temperatures Thursday. Sunshine helped get those out west to the low 60s while it was a struggle to reach just 50° under the clouds further east. Clouds will blanket some, but not all tonight -- lows range anywhere from near freezing (under clear skies) to the upper 30s / low 40s (under cloudier skies). Muddled sunshine Friday with highs only reaching the low 50s. Expect the same Saturday -- just with more blue sky to enjoy.

All eyes are on the next weather maker to reach Texas Sunday. The day starts in the low 40s with a chance for rain increasing through the morning hours. By afternoon, a cold front takes over dropping temperatures to the mid and upper 30s. At the same time, that weather maker is swinging into West Texas before heading east Sunday night. As the atmosphere cools, that could allow for snowflakes to survive a fall closer to the ground. As of right now, the forecast is for a 70% chance for rain and a 40% chance of a rain / snow mix by late afternoon / evening / overnight. Still a lot of details to work out -- that forecast models may not be able to start doing until Friday evening -- best chance for wintry weather falls for those further north. Accumulations, exact timing, and overall potential: keep checking back as we fine tune what is a challenging but interesting forecast...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 35. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

