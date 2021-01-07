District 17 Representative Pete Sessions addresses unrest at US Capitol

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following a day of unrest in Washington D.C., District 17 Representative Pete Sessions says he hopes to continue through the constitutional process that was interrupted Wednesday.

While speaking with KBTX Wednesday evening, Sessions describes the day as a sad day for America.

“I would ask the people back home, I understand that what they witnessed today, and what actually occurred, was not in our best interest. It is not in anyone’s best interest to use violence, to show up and try and disrupt the official business, and it certainly is not the right thing to fight with law enforcement officers,” said Sessions.

Sessions adds that he hopes to get back into the Capitol soon and restart the affirmation process of President-Elect Joe Biden.

“We are going to try and go back, and not just start back over, but with some wisdom to understand what caused this,” said Sessions. “What caused it was a series of events that people are frustrated, and we need to listen to people and understand, so we can gain their confidence to where they will want to vote in the future based upon the changes that we make.”

In regards to how he plans to move forward with these votes, he says he still plans to continue challenging the results and ask for more time to look at the court rulings across the state.

“I’ve heard from many many many people in the 17th congressional district of Texas, who wanted the full accounting, who want transparency in this process, and I don’t think that this was part of that process. I don’t think that people envision that this would be there, but they do expect an answer would come from our actions and that’s what I still hope,” said Sessions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.