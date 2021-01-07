Advertisement

District 17 Representative Pete Sessions addresses unrest at US Capitol

Sessions says he still plans to debate the results of the Electoral College, and condemns those who incited violence Wednesday.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following a day of unrest in Washington D.C., District 17 Representative Pete Sessions says he hopes to continue through the constitutional process that was interrupted Wednesday.

While speaking with KBTX Wednesday evening, Sessions describes the day as a sad day for America.

“I would ask the people back home, I understand that what they witnessed today, and what actually occurred, was not in our best interest. It is not in anyone’s best interest to use violence, to show up and try and disrupt the official business, and it certainly is not the right thing to fight with law enforcement officers,” said Sessions.

Sessions adds that he hopes to get back into the Capitol soon and restart the affirmation process of President-Elect Joe Biden.

“We are going to try and go back, and not just start back over, but with some wisdom to understand what caused this,” said Sessions. “What caused it was a series of events that people are frustrated, and we need to listen to people and understand, so we can gain their confidence to where they will want to vote in the future based upon the changes that we make.”

In regards to how he plans to move forward with these votes, he says he still plans to continue challenging the results and ask for more time to look at the court rulings across the state.

“I’ve heard from many many many people in the 17th congressional district of Texas, who wanted the full accounting, who want transparency in this process, and I don’t think that this was part of that process. I don’t think that people envision that this would be there, but they do expect an answer would come from our actions and that’s what I still hope,” said Sessions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County hits new record of resident hospitalizations, 162 new COVID-19 cases
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Rain and thunderstorms are likely ahead of and along a strong cold front rolling through the...
Isolated severe weather possible Wednesday, colder behind storms

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Brazos County Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ford
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ford
Bowie School
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers
Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7