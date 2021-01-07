Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former District 17 U.S. Representative Bill Flores says watching what was happening in D.C. Wednesday was appalling.

The former congressman who served the 17th Congressional District for the last 10 years told KBTX that what transpired Wednesday, was a stain on American history.

“The violence was tragic and it shouldn’t have happened, and I think that it’s attributed to the small number of people engaged in it. Secondly, I think the president’s comments before the rally were inappropriate or unacceptable and the actions that he took during the invasion of the Capitol and comments following the attacks I don’t think appropriate as well,” said Flores.

Flores adds that its a shame to see what was happening yesterday, especially when the certification of the Electoral College votes is such an important part of the democratic systems in the country.

When asked about the talks within Congress about invoking the 25th Amendment, Flores says he believes that it is not something that needs to be focused on, especially with the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden in just under two weeks.

“To try and talk about using the next 13 days, to impeach the President, is a waste of congressional resources,” said Flores. “There are a lot of issues that need to be solved, and to try to impeach him now is not the right way to do it.”

Moving forward from Wednesday, and the last year, Flores says it is important for the country to come together, and not use events like this to continue divisiveness.

“As people, we’ve got to come together, and we have got to learn to talk to each other and to find a way to resolve our differences,” said Flores.

