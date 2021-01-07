Jones Named to Wooden Midseason Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named to the prestigious John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List presented by Wendy’s.

The midseason watch list consists of 25 of college basketball’s most outstanding student-athletes. It was chosen based off a national poll of college basketball experts.

Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native poured in a career-high 25 points in the Aggies’ season opener versus Lamar, and registered 17 points and 18 rebounds at Florida.

The graduate has six double-doubles, which is tied for the second most in the country. She is also seventh nationally in total rebounds (100).

Jones is one of nine Southeastern Conference players on the 25-player docket. She has led the Aggies to a perfect 10-0 record and the best start for A&M since the 2014-15 season.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing The Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, The Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (‘79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (‘97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (‘07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (‘14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.