Missing Leon County teen found safe

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said the teen who had been missing since last month has been found safe.

The Sheriff’s office said Grace Leann Carter, 15, was safely on Wednesday. Details on where she was found have not been released.

The following below is a press release from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley:

****UPDATE****

“The Leon County Sheriff’s Office reported today that they were able to safely locate and recover missing 15-year-old Grace Leann Carter who had been reported missing to their agency as of December 29, 2020.

This was possible due to the incredible work and dedication of the personnel and leadership of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office who continued to follow all leads that lead to this recovery. They were assisted by member(s) of the Office of the Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit who frequently assist local agencies in locating missing children. Finally, we would like to acknowledge members of the Leon County area who provided information and assistance to their local law enforcement representatives.”

