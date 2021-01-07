New Matthew Gaines bus route established at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A big change has come to one of Texas A&M’s bus routes.

This week Route 36 was changed from the “Cotton Bowl Route” to “Matthew Gaines Route.” This comes after an initiative from student leaders. Gaines was a prominent African American State Senator in the 19th century who championed public education and also promoted creating Texas A&M as a public university.

“Having you know just the bus route is just like a visual representation of us moving forward and us recognizing the important work that Senator Matthew Gaines and the 12th Legislature has done for our campus. So I’m really excited for this project,” said Erica Pauls, Texas A&M Matthew Gaines Society President and a senior at the university.

”We were able to implement the name change Jan. 5,” said Madeline Dillard, Texas A&M Assistant Director for Transit. “We’ve communicated this on our website through social media, Twitter.”

Fundraising efforts also recently finished to erect a Matthew Gaines statue on campus later this year.

We have more information on Matthew Gaines here.

More information on the bus route is here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.