Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Wednesday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

Wednesday's rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the...
Wednesday's rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Wednesday of the year contained widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley. A few storms sat on the stronger side with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place throughout the afternoon. After the activity moved east of the area, rainfall totals ranged from 0.25″ - 1.50″+ with 1.65″ officially reported at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals since midnight Wednesday from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

- Easterwood Airport: 1.65″

- Coulter Field: 0.96″

- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.70″

- Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.53″

- Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.57″

- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.85″

- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.98″

- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.38″

- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.34″

- South Brazos County: 0.90″

- Wixon Valley: 1.60″

- Carlos: 0.82″

- South Bryan: 1.15″

- Kurten: 1.90″

- Flynn: 1.90″

- Milano: 2.30″

- Flo: 2.20″

- Gause: 2.19″

- Hilltop Lakes: 3.0″

- Iola: 0.98″

- Milam County (between Cameron & Milano): 2.20″

- Cross: 1.38″

- Wellborn: 0.44″

- West Brazos County: 1.80″

- Stoneham: 1.18″

Moving forward, we’ll look to dry things out and cool things down into the back half of the week as high pressure builds in. We’ll start off the next few days near the 40 degree mark (with windchills in the 30s!) before daytime highs only reach for the mid 50s. We’ll keep this fairly quiet weather pattern on hand before our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing with it another widespread chance for rain and the potential for a little rain/snow mix.

Download the KBTX PinPoint Weather App to stay up-to-date on the forecast across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County hits new record of resident hospitalizations, 162 new COVID-19 cases
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Rain and thunderstorms are likely ahead of and along a strong cold front rolling through the...
Isolated severe weather possible Wednesday, colder behind storms

Latest News

Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers
New Matthew Gaines bus route established at Texas A&M
New Matthew Gaines bus route established at Texas A&M