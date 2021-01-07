Rainfall Update: Wednesday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Wednesday of the year contained widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley. A few storms sat on the stronger side with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place throughout the afternoon. After the activity moved east of the area, rainfall totals ranged from 0.25″ - 1.50″+ with 1.65″ officially reported at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals since midnight Wednesday from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

- Easterwood Airport: 1.65″

- Coulter Field: 0.96″

- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.70″

- Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.53″

- Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.57″

- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.85″

- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.98″

- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.38″

- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.34″

- South Brazos County: 0.90″

- Wixon Valley: 1.60″

- Carlos: 0.82″

- South Bryan: 1.15″

- Kurten: 1.90″

- Flynn: 1.90″

- Milano: 2.30″

- Flo: 2.20″

- Gause: 2.19″

- Hilltop Lakes: 3.0″

- Iola: 0.98″

- Milam County (between Cameron & Milano): 2.20″

- Cross: 1.38″

- Wellborn: 0.44″

- West Brazos County: 1.80″

- Stoneham: 1.18″

Moving forward, we’ll look to dry things out and cool things down into the back half of the week as high pressure builds in. We’ll start off the next few days near the 40 degree mark (with windchills in the 30s!) before daytime highs only reach for the mid 50s. We’ll keep this fairly quiet weather pattern on hand before our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing with it another widespread chance for rain and the potential for a little rain/snow mix.

Download the KBTX PinPoint Weather App to stay up-to-date on the forecast across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.