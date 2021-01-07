Advertisement

Texas A&M expert breaks down Congressional procedure for certifying the electoral college

Texas A&M political communications expert explains the procedural process of what was supposed to take place today on Capitol Hill
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congress was slated to count the electoral college votes today. The proceedings were stopped when rioters illegally stormed and entered the Capitol Building.

Ahead of the stoppage, First News at Four sat down with Texas A&M political communications expert, Kirby Goidel, to break down what was supposed to happen today.

“They know that there is nothing that’s going to happen from challenging these results,” Goidel said.

In a ceremonial session, legislators were set to come together to certify the electoral votes from each state and affirm president-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 victory over President Donald Trump.

But just days ahead of the session, a number of Republicans — including Senator Ted Cruz — announced plans to dispute the count and call for investigations into the results of swing states that went for Biden.

Goidel said the chance of overturning the electoral college result was virtually zero. But he says Congressmen and women that supported the president would have been able to use the opportunity to voice their concerns about election fraud and show support for President Trump.

“Part of what they are doing is they’re trying to appeal to the Trump base,” Goidel explained, “by also trying to appeal to President Trump.”

Goidel said that he believed their main goal was to state their allegiance to the Trump-supported wing of the Republican party.

“Trump has put [the Republican party] in an odd place, where you either support Trump and potentially lose his base going forward or you support democracy and you support a fair election,” said Goidel.

A majority of Congressional Republicans did not plan to object today including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Goidel says some Republicans that won their election or re-election effort in the November election were put in the difficult position of supporting the President or objecting to the same process that got them elected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says tonight the electoral college certification process would resume later this evening.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County hits new record of resident hospitalizations, 162 new COVID-19 cases
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
After excusing violence, Trump acknowledges Biden transition
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Rain and thunderstorms are likely ahead of and along a strong cold front rolling through the...
Isolated severe weather possible Wednesday, colder behind storms

Latest News

Texas Hospital Association issues guidance on getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Texas Hospital Association issues guidance on getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers