Texas A&M expert breaks down Congressional procedure for certifying the electoral college

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congress was slated to count the electoral college votes today. The proceedings were stopped when rioters illegally stormed and entered the Capitol Building.

Ahead of the stoppage, First News at Four sat down with Texas A&M political communications expert, Kirby Goidel, to break down what was supposed to happen today.

“They know that there is nothing that’s going to happen from challenging these results,” Goidel said.

In a ceremonial session, legislators were set to come together to certify the electoral votes from each state and affirm president-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 victory over President Donald Trump.

But just days ahead of the session, a number of Republicans — including Senator Ted Cruz — announced plans to dispute the count and call for investigations into the results of swing states that went for Biden.

Goidel said the chance of overturning the electoral college result was virtually zero. But he says Congressmen and women that supported the president would have been able to use the opportunity to voice their concerns about election fraud and show support for President Trump.

“Part of what they are doing is they’re trying to appeal to the Trump base,” Goidel explained, “by also trying to appeal to President Trump.”

Goidel said that he believed their main goal was to state their allegiance to the Trump-supported wing of the Republican party.

“Trump has put [the Republican party] in an odd place, where you either support Trump and potentially lose his base going forward or you support democracy and you support a fair election,” said Goidel.

A majority of Congressional Republicans did not plan to object today including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Goidel says some Republicans that won their election or re-election effort in the November election were put in the difficult position of supporting the President or objecting to the same process that got them elected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says tonight the electoral college certification process would resume later this evening.

