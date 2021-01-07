Texas A&M Women’s Golf Spring Schedule Announced

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf announced its 2021 spring schedule on Thursday, featuring a five-tournament slate teeing off at the Moon Golf Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“As a conference, we have been bold in putting together a schedule,” Texas A&M head coach Andrea Gaston said. “The SEC has proven that we can still compete safely in the midst of this pandemic. We were grateful for the opportunity to compete last fall when so many other conferences were not allowed to do so. This spring we will be playing in both SEC and non-conference tournaments that will provide our athletes with outstanding competitive opportunities to play with some of the best teams in the country.”

The spring schedule begins on Valentine’s Day with a three-day visit to the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, hosted by the University of Louisville. A&M is also slated to appear in the ICON Invitational hosted by the University of Houston on Feb. 22-23.

The Aggies then turn to a trio of SEC tournaments starting with the Gamecock Invitational at the University of South Carolina’s home course in Columbia on March 1-3. Texas A&M next travels to Athens, Georgia, on March 26-28 to take part in the Liz Murphey Collegiate hosted by the University of Georgia. Finally, the Maroon & White travel to the Bayou State to play in the Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 6-7.

Postseason play follows, beginning with the SEC Championship in Hoover, Alabama, on April 14-17, with NCAA Tournament play set to begin on May 10.

Texas A&M brings an eight-member squad into 2021 spring action, headlined by seniors Courtney Dow and Amber Park. Dow appeared in only one tournament for the Aggies during fall play, placing in the top-10 for the 12th time in her collegiate career at the fall installment of the Liz Murphey Collegiate. The Frisco, Texas, native registered 10 birdies and parred 34 holes over the weekend. Park finished in the top-15 for the 11th time of her career at the Liz Murphey, marking her best finish of the fall.

Spring 2021 Women’s Golf Tournament Schedule

Feb. 14-16 University of Louisville, Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla.

Feb. 22-23 University of Houston, ICON Invitational, Houston, Texas.

Mar. 1-3 University of South Carolina, Gamecock Invitational, Columbia S.C.

March 26-28 University of Georgia, Liz Murphey Collegiate, Athens, Ga.

April 6-7 Louisiana State University, Tiger Golf Classic, Baton Rouge, La.

April 14-18 SEC Championship, Hoover, Ala.

May 10-12 NCAA Regionals, Location TBD

May 21-26 NCAA Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course)