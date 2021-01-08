Aggies Host No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday

Game #10:

Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2 SEC)Saturday, January 9, 2021 • 1 p.m. (CT)Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas TELEVISION: ESPN2

Karl Ravech, Play-by-Play Jimmy Dykes, Commentary RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station) Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play Dr. John Thornton, Commentary SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 381; Internet: 971

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces off against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (6-3, 1-2 SEC) look to bounce back after falling at South Carolina on Wednesday, 78-54. Emanuel Miller led Texas A&M with a career-high 28 points, along with a team-high six rebounds. Quenton Jackson added 13 points and matched his career high in assists with five.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, both of which rank in the top five in the SEC. Senior Quenton Jackson is averaging 12.1 points per contest, and senior Savion Flagg is averaging 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Gordon’s 8.9 points per game ranks third on the squad, and he leads the team with 25 assists.

Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 SEC) enters the game following a 79-74 win over Arkansas on Wednesday. Victor Bailey Jr. and John Fulkerson facilitate the Volunteer offense with 13.4 points and 11.7 points per game, respectively. Yves Pons averages 2.2 blocks per game, which ranks second in the SEC.

Saturday’s matchup marks the 100th game in program history that the Aggies have squared off against a team ranked in the AP Top 10. Texas A&M’s last win over a top 10 team came on Feb. 7, 2018, when Texas A&M defeated No. 8 Auburn, 81-80, at Auburn Arena.

The game is the 15th meeting between the two schools with Tennessee holding an 8-6 advantage. Last season, the Aggies traveled to Knoxville and prevailed over the Volunteers, 63-58.

The game may be seen on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.