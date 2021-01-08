Advertisement

Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers

The barbershop is the newest addition to the renovated Bowie School
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A year and a half later, and the Bowie School Project is almost complete.

GVBM LLC purchased the building in 2019 with the idea to turn the historic school building into office spaces.

In addition to office spaces, a kitchen and fitness center, renovations have led to a barbershop on the bottom floor.

“We are bringing quite a few jobs to the area, we’re excited about that. It’s just been an incredible project and I’m hoping we can get it all filled up so that more people can enjoy and use the space,” said Johanna Gessner with GVBM LLC

The owners are looking to rent three barber chairs or the entire space to anyone that is interested. Apply by clicking here.

There is also additional office space still available for rent.

Gessner says she is looking for anyone with old pictures of the school that can be scanned and returned. Their goal is to make a memorabilia wall.

For more information contact Gessner at jgessner@gessnerENG.com

This is Bowie Barber Shop. We are looking for three barbers to rent chairs in this space. Barber chairs, waiting chairs and some salvaged items from the school have yet to be installed.

Posted by Bowie School Project on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Today I met Ms Norma Hickson who attended Bowie. She generously brought her class pictures and report cards from her...

Posted by Bowie School Project on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

