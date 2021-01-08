Advertisement

Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 155 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,418 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized white male in his 60′s. There have been 141 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,420 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,496 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 332 active probable cases and there have been 2,164 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 12,979. There have been 135,232 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 123 percent.

Currently, there are 58 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 621 staffed hospital beds with 50 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 166 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered
Cases		FatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1451,155995154160
Brazos1,41812,97911,4201411,8762
Burleson68966881171881
Grimes1341,8481,668463221
Houston1421,1921,025254311
Lee1931,031808302161
Leon89799684261751
Madison701,1381,051171500
Milam1521,5761,424152180
Montgomery9,37329,64814,9511896,086210
Robertson150973802211500
San Jacinto73492399201922
Trinity7640732291530
Walker5656,3955,740907084
Waller2292,2431,992223597
Washington2091,5881,31861

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 52 new cases and 230 active cases on Jan. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 7, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 326,600 active cases and 1,522,105 recoveries. There have been 1,891,741 total cases reported and 16,293,168 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 28,938 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 527,533 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 13,979 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,362,850 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 250,854 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 7 at 3:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

