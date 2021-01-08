Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 155 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,418 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized white male in his 60′s. There have been 141 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,420 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,496 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 332 active probable cases and there have been 2,164 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 12,979. There have been 135,232 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 123 percent.

Currently, there are 58 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 621 staffed hospital beds with 50 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 166 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered

Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 145 1,155 995 15 416 0 Brazos 1,418 12,979 11,420 141 1,876 2 Burleson 68 966 881 17 188 1 Grimes 134 1,848 1,668 46 322 1 Houston 142 1,192 1,025 25 431 1 Lee 193 1,031 808 30 216 1 Leon 89 799 684 26 175 1 Madison 70 1,138 1,051 17 150 0 Milam 152 1,576 1,424 15 218 0 Montgomery 9,373 29,648 14,951 189 6,086 210 Robertson 150 973 802 21 150 0 San Jacinto 73 492 399 20 192 2 Trinity 76 407 322 9 153 0 Walker 565 6,395 5,740 90 708 4 Waller 229 2,243 1,992 22 359 7 Washington 209 1,588 1,318 61

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 52 new cases and 230 active cases on Jan. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 7, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 326,600 active cases and 1,522,105 recoveries. There have been 1,891,741 total cases reported and 16,293,168 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 28,938 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 527,533 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 13,979 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,362,850 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 250,854 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 7 at 3:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

