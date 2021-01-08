Advertisement

Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte and Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A house in the Traditions neighborhood of Bryan burned in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Bryan fire marshall says the call came in at 3:35 a.m. about a structure fire in the 3000 block of Hickory Ridge Circle. When units arrived they reported heavy fire and smoke on the backside of the house.

Smoke detectors alerted the residents inside. The two adults, two children, and all pets escaped the home safely. No one was hurt.

Firefighters could be seen hosing down the roof as late as 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

