Chilly start to the weekend ahead of a soggy and potentially wintry Sunday

If you had to choose one of the two weekend days to get some outdoor work done, choose Saturday! It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the mid 30s before afternoon highs look to top off in the low-to-mid 50s. A bit of sunshine works its way back in for the first half of the weekend ahead of a widespread chance for rain and the potential for wintry weather Sunday.

That being said, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the northern two-thirds of the Brazos Valley starting Sunday and lasting through Monday morning. Sunday starts chilly with temperatures in the low 40s and a chance for rain increasing through the morning hours. As a cold front sweeps in, temperatures drop into the 30s throughout the day with windchills in the 20s expected by sunset! While temperatures cool throughout the atmosphere, the potential for some snowflakes to survive the fall down to the surface rises later in the day Sunday. As of late Friday, the best chances for finding some of this wintry weather sits in the central-to-northern portions of the Brazos Valley.

Saturday morning’s data still, unfortunately, brings a lot of question marks. One thing that looks most likely, we will see some eventual switchover to at least a mix of rain/sleet/snow before the end of the day Sunday. While some models are churning out spots that could accumulate up to 3″ or even more of snow, SIGNIFICANT changes in where, and how much are likely. The temperature closer to the surface will ultimately tell us how much may actually stick to the ground. Prep for potential travel issues as early as Sunday evening, and potentially into Monday morning. Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy and we will keep you updated through the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: 80% chance for rain, 60% chance for rain/snow mix. High: 43, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Wind: NE 10-15.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Low: 33. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

