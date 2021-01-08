College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have made three arrests in relation to the double homicide on Dec. 22.

Police identified the victims as Juan Jimenez, 36, and Jacob Allen Barrera Jr, 28. In a report, police say Jimenez was shot one time in the head.

Edward Joseph Hall, 34, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Samantha Hill, 29, was arrested and charged with failure to report a felony.

Waymon Richardson III, 25, was already in jail for a related felony theft charge and is now being charged with aggravated robbery.

After talking with Hill police say she witnessed Richardson pull out a pistol, shoot at Jimenez, and miss. That’s when she says she left the motel and heard a second gunshot. Hill says she, Hall, and Richardson got into a vehicle and Hall told Richardson to get out. They left without him, but the gun was reportedly still in the backseat.

Hill says after returning to Hall’s home he dismantled the gun and hid it in a wall. Police found the black semi-automatic Ruger packaged in several pieces with the serial number removed.

During the investigation, Richardson told police Hall began to act strange the night at the motel and from previous experience, Richardson believed Hall was going to rob Jimenez and Barrera. Richardson says Hall pulled out a gun, fired one round into the wall and a second that struck Jimenez. Richardson says Hall walked over to Barrera and demanded his money while pointing the gun at him. Richardson says Hall told him to collect any other items from inside the room.

College Station Police say the investigation is ongoing.

