Crisp start to the weekend could lead to a wintry mix by Sunday

Clouds have worked in and out of the area over the past 24 hours, and we expect more of the same Friday and Saturday. Enough sunshine pokes through to get us into the low to mid 50s each day, and with less WIND than what we saw Thursday - the next couple days will be pleasantly chilly. In other words, we keep things quiet going all the way through Saturday evening.

We are still closely watching the potential for wintry weather Sunday. The day starts in the low 40s with a chance for rain increasing through the morning hours. By afternoon, a cold front takes over dropping temperatures to the mid and upper 30s. At the same time, that weather maker is swinging into West Texas before heading east Sunday night. As the atmosphere cools, that could allow for snowflakes to survive a fall closer to the ground. We are still expecting widespread rain - call it an 80% chance throughout the day Sunday. As of early Friday, the forecast remains the same, that a brief switchover to a wintry mix, and potentially snow, may occur Sunday evening into very early Monday. We expect no to minor accumulations, which bears watching for the Monday morning drive. We will keep you updated as we receive better data, especially later today and into Saturday.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 35. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.