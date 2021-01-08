Advertisement

Destination Bryan and business owners work to keep visitors safe for first First Friday of 2021

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday is the 2nd Friday of the New Year but it’s “First Friday” in Downtown Bryan. Tourism group Destination Bryan along with businesses in Downtown Bryan are working tirelessly to keep attendees and customers safe during the monthly street festival.

David Posadas,owner of Taco Crave on Main Street in Downtown Bryan, says his business along with other establishments depends on First Fridays to give their companies that extra boost.

“A lot of people come to downtown Bryan and we get to expose ourselves to them,” said Posadas. “It’s the busiest day of the month for us.”

Hello friends! It's #FirstFriday in #historicdowntownbryan , stop by #tacocravebcs and get you one of this...

Posted by Taco Crave B/CS on Friday, January 8, 2021

Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager, and Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager, for Destination Bryan say that safety is always a top priority when hosting these types of events.

“All of our events, First Friday included are getting approved by the Brazos County Health Department and the mayor’s office,” said Noel. “So we have an entire COVID protocol plan that we submitted to them prior to the event.”

Brown says a lot of preparation and planning goes into organizing an event of this magnitude, especially during a pandemic. She says a lot of effort is put into place to keep everyone healthy.

“We require a mask to be worn within the street closure areas, of course, masks to be worn inside businesses as well as the Palace Theater,” said Brown. “We have a sanitation station in front of the Queen Theater as well as a free mask to give out to people if they need those as well.”

Posadas says he knows all of the businesses in Downtown Bryan are doing everything they can to balance keeping their doors open while keeping their customers and staff safe.

“We are a restaurant that takes the CDC guidelines very seriously and we do as much as we can to keep people safe,” said Posadas.

Where History Meets Community 💙 Join us in Historic Downtown Bryan tomorrow evening as we celebrate First Friday! The...

Posted by Destination Bryan on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Destination Bryan says they have a lot of fun things in store including a free limited seating concert featuring the Brian Turner Band who will perform at the Palace Theater from 7-9 p.m. Various vendors with the Brazos Valley Farmers Market along with other vendors, nonprofit organizations, several businesses, bars and restaurants, and street musicians will be on hand for the fun.

To find out more information about First Friday activities or Destination Bryan click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”
Family remembers fallen Capitol officer.
Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Eyes are on the track of a low pressure system set to bring snow across a lot of Texas, but...
Winter Storm Warning: Eyes on Sunday’s storm system
College Station man arrested for shooting woman in the neck.
College Station man arrested after shooting woman in the neck
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday, January 10th
WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow