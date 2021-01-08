Destination Bryan and business owners work to keep visitors safe for first First Friday of 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday is the 2nd Friday of the New Year but it’s “First Friday” in Downtown Bryan. Tourism group Destination Bryan along with businesses in Downtown Bryan are working tirelessly to keep attendees and customers safe during the monthly street festival.

David Posadas,owner of Taco Crave on Main Street in Downtown Bryan, says his business along with other establishments depends on First Fridays to give their companies that extra boost.

“A lot of people come to downtown Bryan and we get to expose ourselves to them,” said Posadas. “It’s the busiest day of the month for us.”

Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager, and Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager, for Destination Bryan say that safety is always a top priority when hosting these types of events.

“All of our events, First Friday included are getting approved by the Brazos County Health Department and the mayor’s office,” said Noel. “So we have an entire COVID protocol plan that we submitted to them prior to the event.”

Brown says a lot of preparation and planning goes into organizing an event of this magnitude, especially during a pandemic. She says a lot of effort is put into place to keep everyone healthy.

“We require a mask to be worn within the street closure areas, of course, masks to be worn inside businesses as well as the Palace Theater,” said Brown. “We have a sanitation station in front of the Queen Theater as well as a free mask to give out to people if they need those as well.”

Posadas says he knows all of the businesses in Downtown Bryan are doing everything they can to balance keeping their doors open while keeping their customers and staff safe.

“We are a restaurant that takes the CDC guidelines very seriously and we do as much as we can to keep people safe,” said Posadas.

Destination Bryan says they have a lot of fun things in store including a free limited seating concert featuring the Brian Turner Band who will perform at the Palace Theater from 7-9 p.m. Various vendors with the Brazos Valley Farmers Market along with other vendors, nonprofit organizations, several businesses, bars and restaurants, and street musicians will be on hand for the fun.

