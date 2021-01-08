Advertisement

Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Family remembers fallen Capitol officer.
Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Eyes are on the track of a low pressure system set to bring snow across a lot of Texas, but...
Winter Storm Warning: Eyes on Sunday’s storm system