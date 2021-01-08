Eyes on Sunday’s storm system: Wintry mix likely in some spots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain, accumulating snow, and a wintry mix are looking more likely across the state of Texas, and a few of us in the Brazos Valley could have a “winter wonderland” on their hands before the weekend is over. A question still remains of what will fall from the sky and where we will see it fall.

TEMPERATURES - WHAT’S CHANGED?

Essentially, not much. Peeks of sun here and there will get us to the low/mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures start Sunday in the low 40s, at the warmest. The thing of it all -- we will not warm much from there. A cold front passes by, steadily dropping temperatures to the low and mid-30s by the end of the day. Factor in a brisk wind and it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 20s by sunset.

Forecast for what the profile of the atmosphere may look like over Bryan / College Station. (KBTX)

Thermometers here at the ground are expected to remain just above freezing. Temperatures in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will be below freezing, at least to a certain point. Depending on how low the freezing level can get, snowflakes may be able to survive the fall before completely melting. If the activity is heavy enough, that could even help it switch over to all snow. IF the snow gets heavy enough, accumulation becomes more likely, and temperatures may drop as a result. This is a possibility, especially to the north.

SNOW LOVERS, READ BELOW

We are beginning to get some of the first rounds of higher resolution model data regarding what the radar may look like for Sunday. The one above, in particular, is very optimistic about accumulating snowfall north of OSR especially. While not the most reliable in winter weather events, this definitely has our attention, and is worth noting for future trends. As of early Friday, we think it is still too soon to start churning out numbers for potential accumulation, but enough to cover lawns, roofs, wind shields, etc. looks like a reasonable possibility north, and travel issues will need to be monitored Sunday night into Monday morning.

WHO HAS THE BEST CHANCE FOR WINTRY WEATHER?

As of Friday morning, the highest chance of a wintry mix / accumulating snow will be north of OSR, though odds have increased slightly in the Central Brazos Valley.

The latest look at what we could see fall across the area by Sunday into Sunday evening. We will continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer. (KBTX)

A snow or rain / snow mix is not ruled out for most north of 290. Inversely, the further south you are, the higher the chance is for just a flat out, no-fun, cold rain.

HOW MUCH SNOW IS POSSIBLE?

This is where the forecast is tricky. There has not been much consistency run-to-run from computer forecast data. Why? This weather maker is still out in the Pacific. TODAY we will begin to look for more consistent data and we can start to talk numbers as we begin the weekend.

4 different forecasts for SUNDAY - Highest to lowest resolution. Note all have different extent & timing of rain/snow mix / all snow potential



Wintry weather is certainly possible, here's what needs work:

❄️Timing

❄️Location

That said, should snow manage to accumulate, it would likely happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. The soil temperature Sunday and Monday is forecast in the low-to-mid 50s. Any wintry weather that falls, initially would melt. Now, if the flakes can keep up long enough or come down heavy enough, given enough time that could change as well.

The northern half of the Brazos Valley will have the chance of snow or a wintry mix before the end of Sunday, but accumulation is still uncertain. (KBTX)

BY MONDAY

Sunday into very early Monday, we expected colder, drier air to filter into the area, and precip does not look likely at the moment. That said, some flurries will be a possibility on the morning drive, and if we are to see any significant snow or sleet accumulations, travel impacts may be possible for a portion of the Monday drive before rising back will above freezing later in the day. Widespread travel issues do not look likely at this time.

CHECK THE FORECAST OVER THE WEEKEND

Fresh data is rolling in Friday, which will lead to more consistency, and a better idea of if and WHERE any bands of wintry precip will set up across the area. However, it may be into the weekend before we have a solid idea of what sort of amounts of accumulation we may see AND where it will be. For this, stay tuned on air and keep us in your pocket using the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

