Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Family remembers fallen Capitol officer.
Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Eyes are on the track of a low pressure system set to bring snow across a lot of Texas, but...
Winter Storm Warning: Eyes on Sunday’s storm system