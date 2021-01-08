Free Music Friday: Matt Castillo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Matt Castillo joined First News at Four on Friday to play us into the weekend with Free Music Friday.

Castillo recently released his new single, “Leaving Brownsville Tonight.”

“I’m excited to finally release some new music in this whole quarantine thing,” Castillo says, “and I’m just blessed to be out on the road again.”

Castillo says social distancing and quarantine made 2020 a tough year but says it provided him some time to work on his craft.

“I took that time to do some self-reflection, write some new music, get ready, prepared for this single, ‘Leaving Brownsville Tonight,’” Castillo explains.

You can check out Matt on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Southerns in College Station where he’ll be hosting a release party for “Leaving Brownsville Tonight.” Southerns Bar & Grill is open starting at 2 p.m. and Matt is set to take the stage at 9 p.m.

To find all of his music, upcoming shows, new releases, social media, and his complete back story, visit his website here.

