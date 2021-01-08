How to talk with kids about ongoing national tension

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The images coming from the Washington D.C. riots are jarring and disturbing, but our children will see and learn about this event, and that can be scary to process for parents.

Child psychologist Sophia Tani joined us on First News at Four on Friday for some advice on how parents can talk to their kids about what happened and how to feel safe.

Tani says we should be limiting our kids’ exposure to television, newspaper, and radio.

“The more bad news school-aged kids are exposed to, the more worried they’ll be,” Tani said. “News footage can magnify the trauma of the event.”

Sitting with your child while they are experiencing these events can also be helpful.

“If you don’t address events like this with them, they’re left to process things on their own and they may turn to lean on unreliable resources.”

That can lead to disproportionate worry and fear.

“We need to be able to talk with them constantly and listen to our children, and that means sometimes trying to make sense of when bad things happen, learning to cope with these things in healthy ways,” Tani said.

Tani says young children can confuse facts with fears, and they may not realize the images they’re consuming are not actually happening over and over again. It’s important to remember when to have those conversations with kids, tending to your own mental health first.

“If you’re feeling on edge, wait until you feel calm to have this conversation. Keep in mind, when we try to conceal our anxiety from our kids, they easily notice through non-verbal cues,” Tani said.

Always remember to communicate in a way that is developmentally appropriate and easy for your child to digest and understand.

“It’s important to let your child know that as you find out new things, you can share with them.”

Tani says it is ok to not have answers sometimes.

“This probably won’t be a one-and-done kind of conversation, ideally you’re going to leave the door open for more ongoing communication with your child,” Tani said.

To see the full interview with more advice on how to talk to your children, click on the video player above.

