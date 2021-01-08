Advertisement

Local Brewery exchanges beer for non-perishable food items to donate to charity

“They’re taking care of our community in light of the situation they’re dealing with making it into a positive for somebody else.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -New Republic Brewing Company shut its doors back in June 2020. As if closing their doors wasn’t hard enough they had another problem, a surplus of beer that they had to somehow get rid of. Leigh-Anne McGarel and her business partner Nick Collins knew they had to do something with the extra beer.

“We brewed all this beer and of course we’re shut down,” said McGarel.

Howdy all, Please shop our inventory closeout sale online at https://new-republic-brewing-co.square.site. Certain items...

Posted by The New Republic Brewing Company on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

“So my partner and I were looking around saying what are we going to do with this? said McGarel. “Is there something meaningful that we can do with our surplus of inventory?”

Last week McGarel and Collins held a three day food drive collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for the beer and donated the items to nonprofit Twin City Mission, turning their misfortune into a blessing for someone else.

“It was just a no-brainer,” said McGarel.

Ron Crozier, Public Relation Director for Twin City Missions says it’s amazing that a company like New Republic wants to have an impact on their community despite going through their own set of difficult circumstances.

“In this case, the closing of their doors is helping feed families in our community,” said Crozier. “They’re taking care of our community in light of the situation they’re dealing with, making it into a positive for somebody else.”

Share this event and invite your friends on your personal or business page, and be entered to win a tin tacker sign,...

Posted by The New Republic Brewing Company on Friday, January 8, 2021

New Republic is hosting one last event on Sunday, January 17, 2020. You can find out more here.

