Local state representatives prepare for 87th Texas Legislative Session

The legislature opens on January 12.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 87th Texas Legislative Session is set to begin on January 12. While things may look different because of COVID-19, local state representatives say they need to stay the course.

“We don’t really know how were going to hold our meetings. I know we’re going to be doing that with Zoom meetings and that sort of thing, but the rules will have to be changed and adjusted to allow us, and currently they do not,” said District 14 representative John Raney.

“I think the oxygen in the room is going to get sucked out by those big issues that we have to address. I’m expecting it to be a little slower paced on the individual bills,” said Ben Leman, the District 13 representative.

Some of the major issues to tackle during this year’s session include redistricting, electing a new Speaker of the House, and the budget that comes with a $4.6 billion shortfall.

“Cut state agency budgets like the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House, as they have called for by five percent. That is a particular solution that is hopefully going to make a significant difference,” said Leman.

“One of the things that I’m very concerned about is sales tax revenue. We’re collecting sales tax and it’s been up a little in the last several months, but that revenue has been coming from the internet, and that is putting a big burden on local governments and quite frankly on local businesses,” said Raney.

With having to make cuts to the budget, Raney says people should pay attention to education.

“Making sure that we continue to fund it in the same manner we did with the last session. That’s going to be a chore because we’re going to have less money but it’s important that we fund public education,” said Raney.

