LSU at Missouri postponed, Jan. 9 schedule updated

(Photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
The LSU at Missouri men’s basketball game of January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

With the South Carolina at Ole Miss game scheduled for Jan. 9 also postponed, the LSU at Ole Miss game originally scheduled for Feb. 17 will now be played at 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 9 and will be available on SEC Network.

