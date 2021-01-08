Mond and Hocker declare for NFL Draft
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mond holds Texas A&M school records for total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He played in 47 games at Texas A&M making 44 starts. Mond was the MVP of the Texas Bowl in 2019 and led the Aggies to the 2021 Orange Bowl.
Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Jared Hocker also announced Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Hocker played in 38 games in his 4 year Aggie career.
