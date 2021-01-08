Mond and Hocker declare for NFL Draft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021

Mond holds Texas A&M school records for total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He played in 47 games at Texas A&M making 44 starts. Mond was the MVP of the Texas Bowl in 2019 and led the Aggies to the 2021 Orange Bowl.

Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Jared Hocker also announced Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Hocker played in 38 games in his 4 year Aggie career.

Grateful for it all! Here’s to the next and best chapter. #MG4L pic.twitter.com/RwMwxgeLXS — Jared Hocker (@Jared_Hocker) January 7, 2021

