Mond and Hocker declare for NFL Draft

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond announced on social media Thursday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mond holds Texas A&M school records for total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He played in 47 games at Texas A&M making 44 starts. Mond was the MVP of the Texas Bowl in 2019 and led the Aggies to the 2021 Orange Bowl.

Texas A&M senior offensive lineman Jared Hocker also announced Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Hocker played in 38 games in his 4 year Aggie career.

