Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs

The arrest came from an ongoing narcotics investigation by TABC agents
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26(Brazos County Jail)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26 of College Station was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

College Station police say Altiner was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Police say during that investigation TABC found Altiner was selling cocaine to customers while working at a bar in the 200 block of University Dr. in College Station.

Thursday police arrived at the bar to assist TABC with the arrest.

Police say after taking Altiner outside they began to arrest him, that’s when Altiner took off running down the sidewalk. Altiner was caught moments after and taken to the ground where he continued to resist arrest.

According to police while trying to place handcuffs on Altiner they witnessed him grab something out of his pocket, place it in his mouth and start chewing. Police say they believed Altiner had put a quantity of cocaine in his mouth which he ignored commands to spit out.

The pocket of Altiner’s hoodie later tested positive for traces of cocaine.

Altiner remains in jail on a $22,000 bond.

