OPAS in your home? ‘I Saw the Lights’ premiering online

The virtual show will star Jaston Williams
MSC OPAS logo
MSC OPAS logo
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Heading out to the theater, or even to see a movie have proven difficult, if not impossible, for most of the pandemic. MSC OPAS has risen to the challenge of making the theater accessible with a virtual showing of “I Saw the Lights”.

Jaston Williams, known from “Greater Tuna” will be starring in this production. Williams is a playwright and performer who has been on and off Broadway and all over the United States. He received the national Marquee Award, a lifetime achievement award from the League of Historic American Theatres, was the recipient of the Texas Governor’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and the 2013 Texas Medial of the Arts award.

“Our patrons have a wonderful connection to Jaston through his many performances in Rudder as part of the Tuna series,” said OPAS Executive Director Anne Black. “He’s a remarkable performer and a gifted comedic and dramatic actor. We are thrilled to partner with our Texas presenter contemporaries to offer this virtual premiere of his one-man tour-de-force on Jan. 29.”

“I Saw the Lights” was filmed at the State Theatre in Austin and will premiere online on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 for general and $35 for VIP. Visit www.MSCOPAS.org for more information.

