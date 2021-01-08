Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at TCU Winter Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis opens the spring season at the TCU Winter Invitational this weekend at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Maroon & White are set to take on student-athletes from host-TCU, Rice, Houston, Central Arkansas and North Texas over the four-day tournament.

“Our team is overly excited to compete over the course of the next four days here at TCU,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “This is our first road trip in 10 months and it is easy to see the team’s excitement and energy. With this being an individual event, our ultimate goal is to get ‘match tough’ when it is all said and done and simply to get better as a group. We will definitely learn where we stand with our level of play after we get this series of matches under our belt and it will put us in a much better competitive advantage once we play in our first true dual match on January 18th back home in Aggieland.”

The Aggies hosted a pair of tournaments in the 2020 fall season and submitted multiple excellent individual performances. At the Texas A&M Fall Invite against Texas, LSU and Rice, the Aggies earned 12 singles wins and eight doubles victories. A&M took a two-week hiatus and returned to host the Aggie Halloween Classic, welcoming TCU, Baylor and Rice to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Following an undefeated effort from junior Tatiana Makarova, the Maroon & White finished with 17 overall victories. Sophomore Katya Townsend dominated during fall play, finishing 5-1 in her singles matches. Makarova also logged a 5-1 singles record in the fall while posting a stellar 7-0 mark in doubles play.

The Aggies are scheduled to begin play in the metroplex against Houston Saturday at 4 p.m.