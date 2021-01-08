Texas Hospital Association issues guidance on getting your COVID-19 vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Now and in the near future, we hope to start vaccinating more people.”

That’s the plan according to Carrie Williams with the Texas Hospital Association. She says the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process has been rocky in the first round. Group 1a included essential workers and healthcare workers. But she says hospitals are working to move to 1b which includes those over the age of 65 and those with chronic medical conditions that are older than 16.

“The trick is right now is that demand absolutely exceeds supply,” Williams explains.

She says hospitals are asking people to be patient and evaluate whether or not they need to get the vaccine in the early stages. Hospitals have a limited supply of the vaccine due to issues with reporting and delivery, so Williams says hospitals want to get the vaccine in the arms of the most vulnerable first.

But if you do qualify to be a part of group 1b and you’ve determined that you need to be vaccinated, there may be some steps you need to take to get an appointment.

“The number one thing people can do is work with their regular healthcare provider,” Williams says.

She explains that due to issues with lagging data reporting between the state and local hospitals, some data on the vaccine can be misleading. Williams says there may be reports that a facility has vaccines when it actually doesn’t. Your regular healthcare provider will be able to work with officials in charge of the vaccination process to determine when and where you should go to get your shot.

“All of the hospitals that [the Texas Hospital Association] speaks for are vaccinating as soon as possible,” Williams says, “nobody wants this pandemic over more than hospitals.”

She wants to remind all Texans that vaccinating roughly 30 million people is an unprecedented challenge. Williams says healthcare workers are already exhausted from battling the virus and over the last year, they’ve seen the highest number of hospitalizations ever.

The Texas Hospital Association has some do’s and don’t’s for going about getting your vaccine:

Do

Do your research. Go online and check your doctor’s, local hospital’s, local pharmacy’s, or local health department’s website or social media for vaccine availability information.

Be patient. Know that vaccines are only available in limited quantities and that vaccinations for certain populations, especially health care providers and first responders, take precedence.

Check your eligibility. The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Vaccine Web page explains who is eligible to receive a vaccine and when.

Understand there is regional variability. Some regions may have vaccine available while others may not.

Don’t

Just show up. Do not arrive at your health care provider’s office looking for the vaccine or information.

Assume your local provider has vaccinations available or that you can be vaccinated right away.

