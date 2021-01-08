Track & Field Individual Meet Tickets on Sale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie track and field opens its 2021 indoor season on Jan. 16, in preparation Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Gilliam Indoor Stadium as safely as possible.

Due to capacity restrictions, tickets to all three home indoor meets are extremely limited. Season tickets will not be available for purchase. These guidelines are for the indoor season only, details for the 2021 outdoor season will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

All tickets will be general admission and are available only online via 12thman.com/tracktickets, until the limited amount has been sold. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Fans who wish to attend meets must buy tickets in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the stadium on the day of competition.

Visit 12thman.com/tracktickets to purchase tickets and for more information.

Mask Policy

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

Cashless Experience

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Gilliam Indoor Stadium will be cashless – including concessions.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).