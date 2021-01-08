Treat of the Day: Brazos County Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ford

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department recently promoted Chris Ford to the rank of Assistant Chief.

Ford has been with the department since May of 2012.

His fellow firefighters say he’s a natural leader. Chief Joe Warren says Assistant Chief Ford is a hard worker and says he looks forward to the positive impacts Ford will have on the department and the residents of precinct 4 in his new role.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.