Treat of the Day: Brazos County Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ford

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department recently promoted Chris Ford to the rank of Assistant Chief.

Ford has been with the department since May of 2012.

His fellow firefighters say he’s a natural leader. Chief Joe Warren says Assistant Chief Ford is a hard worker and says he looks forward to the positive impacts Ford will have on the department and the residents of precinct 4 in his new role.

