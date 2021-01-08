Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD virtual 4th grade field trip

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The pandemic has made travel tough. So when it was time for fourth graders at Alton elementary in Brenham ISD to take a field trip to Austin and San Antonio, their teachers got creative.

On Tuesday, the classes went on a virtual field trip with an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip In a Box program to experience what they are learning in Texas history.

When the pandemic prevented 4th grade classes at Alton Elementary in Brenham ISD from going to...
When the pandemic prevented 4th grade classes at Alton Elementary in Brenham ISD from going to the state capitol and the Alamo for a field trip, teachers got creative and brought the landmarks to the classroom.(Veronica Johannsen)

Students got the chance to tour the capitol building in Austin and the Alamo in San Antonio. To add to the fun, each student and teacher received a box to keep, full of hands-on games, activities, and souvenirs, including an ‘I Discovered Texas’ t-shirt, an Arlie the Armadillo plushy, and a Virtual Travel Research Journal, to supplement their virtual visits to these famous Texas sites.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”
Family remembers fallen Capitol officer.
Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Eyes are on the track of a low pressure system set to bring snow across a lot of Texas, but...
Winter Storm Warning: Eyes on Sunday’s storm system
College Station man arrested for shooting woman in the neck.
College Station man arrested after shooting woman in the neck
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday, January 10th
WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow