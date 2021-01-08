Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD virtual 4th grade field trip

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The pandemic has made travel tough. So when it was time for fourth graders at Alton elementary in Brenham ISD to take a field trip to Austin and San Antonio, their teachers got creative.

On Tuesday, the classes went on a virtual field trip with an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip In a Box program to experience what they are learning in Texas history.

When the pandemic prevented 4th grade classes at Alton Elementary in Brenham ISD from going to the state capitol and the Alamo for a field trip, teachers got creative and brought the landmarks to the classroom. (Veronica Johannsen)

Students got the chance to tour the capitol building in Austin and the Alamo in San Antonio. To add to the fun, each student and teacher received a box to keep, full of hands-on games, activities, and souvenirs, including an ‘I Discovered Texas’ t-shirt, an Arlie the Armadillo plushy, and a Virtual Travel Research Journal, to supplement their virtual visits to these famous Texas sites.

