Walker County Judge reduces business capacity, closes bars

Elective surgeries are also being paused in Walker County
Walker Co tightens restrictions(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Walker County Judge Danny Pierce says he will enforce an order set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a letter Thursday, Judge Pierce ordered bars to close and businesses to to reduce capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. Elective surgeries are also being paused in Walker County, due to the order.

According to Order GA-32, capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, and other businesses in Walker County must be reduced after the number of COVID patients crossed the 15 percent threshold for 7-days in a row.

Walker County is part of Trauma Service Area Q which also includes the Houston area. According to the state dashboard, there are 2,720 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in this region right now and only 75 ICU beds available.

26 new community spread cases of COVID-19 were reported in Walker County Thursday. There is also free COVID-19 testing in the county but appointments are required. You can make an appointment here.

