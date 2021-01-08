Winter storm reaches Texas Sunday; Brazos Valley rain expected, snow possible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A winter storm crawls out of the Pacific Friday, bringing a mess to Texas by Sunday. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix are expected across much of the Lone Star State -- question is: who sees what?

TEMPERATURES

We start here because it is the most important part of the equation. Temperatures start the day in the low 40s. The thing of it all -- we will not warm much from there. A cold front passes by, steadily dropping temperatures to the low and mid-30s by the end of the day. Factor in a brisk wind and it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 20s by sunset.

Forecast for what the profile of the atmosphere may look like over Bryan / College Station. (KBTX)

Thermometers here at the ground are expected to remain just above freezing. Temperatures in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will be below freezing, at least to a certain point. Depending on how low the freezing level can get, snowflakes may be able to survive the fall before completely melting. If the activity is heavy enough, that could even help it switch over to all snow -- if not for at least a brief instance.

WHO HAS THE BEST CHANCE FOR WINTRY WEATHER?

As it looks, the further north you live, the better your chance is to see snow flying past your window.

Snowfall is possible Sunday. The further north you are, the better chance to see snowflakes fly. (KBTX)

A snow or rain / snow mix is not ruled out for most north of 290. Inversely, the further south you are, the higher the chance is for just a flat out, no-fun, cold rain.

Forecast for what may fall out of the sky, Sunday, January 10th (KBTX)

HOW MUCH SNOW IS POSSIBLE?

This is where the forecast is tricky. There has not been much consistency run-to-run from computer forecast data. Why? This weather maker is still out in the Pacific. After it moves inland Friday and better data can be input into forecast models, the understanding of how this winter storm unfolds will steadily become clearer and clearer.

That said, should snow manage to accumulate, it would likely happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. The soil temperature Sunday and Monday is forecast in the low-to-mid 50s. Any wintry weather that falls, initially would melt. Now, if the flakes can keep up long enough or come down heavy enough, given enough time that could change as well.

With all the talk of possible wintry weather late Sunday / Sunday night -- have to think about Monday morning's drive



Initially, if flakes fall, would likely melt on roads...heavy enough or long-lived enough there could be grassy accumulations. We'll have to see over coming days pic.twitter.com/YXWAKQDBfN — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 8, 2021

CHECK THE FORECAST OVER THE WEEKEND

Forecasting totals and exact locations for wintry weather -- as of Thursday night -- is a fool’s errand. Over the weekend, as data becomes more readily available, the forecast will be able to understand these fine details. More as we have it here at KBTX.com and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

