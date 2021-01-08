WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for much of the Brazos Valley this weekend. The watch begins as early as Saturday evening for the Northern Brazos Valley to as late as Sunday afternoon for the Central Brazos Valley. Wintry weather is not anticipated to begin in the area until, at the earliest, midday Sunday.

WHAT : Heavy snow possible. Totals accumulations of 1″ to 3″ possible, with isolated totals up to 4″+ not ruled out across the Northern Brazos Valley.

WHERE: Central and Northern Brazos Valley

WHEN: Potentially as early as Sunday morning, but more likely from Sunday midday - late Sunday night or very early Monday morning

IMPACTS: Travel could be difficult where snowfall accumulates more than 1″

1" to 3" of snow is possible across the Northern and Central Brazos Valley. Localized higher totals. (KBTX)

WATCH THE DAY’S WEATHER EVENTS UNFOLD ON INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Forecast data is has been coming into better agreement through the day Friday, but uncertainties remain. Shifts in the greatest snowfall potential remain possible over the next 24 hours. As this weather event draws closer, some or all of the watch will be upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING sometime Saturday.

Below is a look at four different forecast models, all attempting to predict where a rain / snow mix or all-snow may fall and when Sunday. Note that each data set has a varying solution of where wintry weather will be possible. This is important to determine potential accumulations and travel impacts over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Different model forecasts -- from highest to lowest resolution -- for potential snowfall Sunday (KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.