154 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, ICU capacity at 127%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 154 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,572 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 141 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,420 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

12 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,561 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 397 active probable cases and there have been 2,164 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 13,133. There have been 136,021 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 92 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 127 percent.

Currently, there are 57 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 630 staffed hospital beds with 59 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 51 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 171 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 148 1161 998 15 489 6 Brazos 1,572 13,133 11,420 141 2056 30 Burleson 85 985 882 18 217 1 Grimes 145 2743 1669 47 366 2 Houston 135 1194 1034 25 520 1 Lee 211 1053 811 31 237 1 Leon 105 815 684 26 203 1 Madison 71 1140 1051 18 155 2 Milam 66 936 870 14 238 0 Montgomery 9521 29,994 15,148 190 7150 254 Robertson 166 991 803 22 185 0 San Jacinto 91 512 400 21 268 3 Trinity 79 412 324 9 174 0 Walker 373 5841 5767 86 766 7 Waller 253 2263 1993 23 414 12 Washington 235 1614 1318 61 543 2

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 63 new cases and 289 active cases on Jan. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 6, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 334,711 active cases and 1,536,690 recoveries. There have been 1,915,261 total cases reported and 16,661,372 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 29,310 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 589,332 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 24,754 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,488,550 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 253,612 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 8 at 3:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.