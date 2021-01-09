College Station girls hold off Rudder 49-42

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 49-42 at The Armory Friday night in a crosstown showdown.

Both teams were undefeated in District 19-5A play heading into the match-up. In a defensive battle, the Lady Cougars led 23-21 at halftime. Tianna Mathis banked in a three-pointer to start the 3rd quarter to take a 1 point lead for the Lady Rangers. Both squads traded buckets and the Lady Cougars held on to a 34-31 lead heading into the 4th quarter. College Station was able to pull away in the final quarter to hold on to a 7 point victory.

Na’layjah Johnson led the Lady Cougars with 19 points. Aliyah collins chipped in 10 points. Mathis and Keaundra Kelly both led the Lady Rangers with 14 points each. Rakia Lee had 8 points.

College Station moves to 13-2 on the season and 7-0 in district. The Lady Cougars will play another crosstown rivalry next Tuesday when they host A&M Consolidated. Rudder will be on the road at Magnolia next Tuesday.

