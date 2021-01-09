Advertisement

College Station man arrested after shooting woman in the neck

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested early Saturday morning after shooting a woman in the neck during an argument.

Around 12:30 a.m. College Station police arrived to an apartment complex on Harvey Road after reports of a civil disturbance, according to court documents. A witness advised police that Tyreik Haynes, 20, was inside his apartment with the victim and possibly had a gun. According to the probable cause statement, when officers entered the unit they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Haynes fled the scene and was found shortly later laying on the ground on Munson Road. Online court records show he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

Haynes told police he had the gun pointed at himself, but when officers attempted to come through the door, he went to bring the gun down, and it went off, the documents said.

