Community shows support for frontline workers with tunnel of cheer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As healthcare workers changed shifts at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station Friday, members of the community made sure it was known that they are appreciated.

Healthcare workers walked through a lane of masked community members cheering them on, and offering thanks while holding signs.

As hospital capacity continues to increase in Brazos County, community members felt like it was time to remind our healthcare heroes how much they are appreciated.

Members of the College Station Fire Department also came out to show their thanks. Fire Chief Richard Mann says it’s the least they can do with how hard these men and women are working.

“They’re getting overrun right now, and with everything that’s going on, we are going to be here to show that we support and we appreciate what they do. We’re proud of them. It’s just an honor for us to be here and show them how much we appreciate them,” said Mann.

