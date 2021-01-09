Advertisement

Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery Owner says they’re willing to make accommodations for those with medical conditions.
Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local restaurants have faced many struggles to keep business afloat throughout this pandemic.

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery Owner, Jesse Ocana says they’re still adjusting to the new normal.

“Now we’re doing like 85% of the business,” said Ocana “I still have to be aware of what’s going on around us and take care of everyone that comes in here.”

That means making sure customers follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks.

“My employees want to wear masks. I want to wear masks. I want to do this not only for them but really for my customers because I have a lot of customers that come in here that have shared stories about their loved ones that have died,” said Ocana.

Ocana has signs posted all over the door reminding people no mask, no service.

“Having to wear a mask after so long, we’re all tired of it. As I’m speaking right now I’m having a problem with it but we have a serious virus here that has been killing a lot of people,” said Ocana.

Ocana says he understands medical conditions restrict some from wearing masks.

“We’ll go outside and we’ll service you out there. I’ll go to your house and take the foot to your house if it comes to that,” said Ocana.

Ocana says he’s thankful for all of his customers and their effort to help slow the spread.

“We’re all in this together I promise you that. If we stick together and we do what we’re supposed to do we will end this thing,” said Ocana.

I suppose it's time to revisit the mask issue. We have been blasted, again, on social media for mask rules. It's not our...

Posted by Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

