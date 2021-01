MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madisonville Mustangs topped Navasota 62-44 in their final non-district game of the season.

The Mustangs improve to 10-5 on the season. Navasota falls to 4-5.

Madisonville will host Robinson on Tuesday. The Rattlers return home Tuesday to open district play against Royal.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.