Rudder boys beat College Station 50-44

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers topped College Station 50-44 Friday night in a District 19-5A game at Cougar Gym. With the win the Rangers improve to 7-8 on the season and 3-2 in district play. College Station is now 6-11 on the season and 0-5 in district play.

Jo Darius Hayward led Rudder in scoring with 17 points. JJ Bazy 15 finished with 15 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 10 points. College Station was led by Darrell Ellis, Jr. who scored 23 points.

Rudder will return to action January 12 to host Magnolia. College Station’s next game is scheduled for January 15 against Brenham at Cougar Gym.

