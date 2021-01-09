Advertisement

Rudder boys beat College Station 50-44

By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers topped College Station 50-44 Friday night in a District 19-5A game at Cougar Gym. With the win the Rangers improve to 7-8 on the season and 3-2 in district play. College Station is now 6-11 on the season and 0-5 in district play.

Jo Darius Hayward led Rudder in scoring with 17 points. JJ Bazy 15 finished with 15 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 10 points. College Station was led by Darrell Ellis, Jr. who scored 23 points.

Rudder will return to action January 12 to host Magnolia. College Station’s next game is scheduled for January 15 against Brenham at Cougar Gym.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

No. 8 Women’s Hoops Visits No. 13 Arkansas in SEC Bout
No. 9 Tennessee tops Texas A&M
Madisonville tops Navasota 62-44
Madisonville tops Navasota 62-44
Madisonville tops Navasota 62-44
Rudder boys beat College Station 50-44
Rudder boys beat College Station 50-44