St. Joseph Health reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Luke’s Health announced late Friday that it has resolved a contract dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. According to a statement released from St. Luke’s Health, the agreement will ensure coverage for 65,000 BCBSTX patients who choose to receive their care from hospitals in the St. Luke’s network of providers including St. Joseph health in Bryan-College Station.

According to a statement from Douglas Lawson, CEO of St. Lukes Health the new agreement is effective January 8, 2021.

“This new contract is an affirmation of how important the choice to receive the accessible, value-driven medical care that we provide at St. Luke’s Health is to the health of our community. The support St. Luke’s Health received from patients, providers, employers and other leaders was tremendous,” said Lawson. “Termination of the contract last month was a difficult decision, especially in the face of COVID-19, but we knew it was a necessary decision as we could only continue to provide the value-driven care our community relies upon by addressing St. Luke’s financial health. This agreement does that.”

“As this new agreement goes into effect, our focus remains where it has always been--on patients,” said Lawson. “We’re eager to continue working with those BCBSTX customers who have remained under our care, and to working with those who find themselves in need of hospital-based care in the future.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas released in a statement that the new agreement was a determined effort on both sides to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that was best for all parties involved.

”We advocated on our members’ behalf to keep health care prices affordable, particularly during a global pandemic when access to care is critical,” said Shara McClure, senior vice president of Texas health care delivery for BCBSTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.