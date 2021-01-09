WINTER STORM WARNING in effect Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday through early Monday. After a perfectly sunny day Saturday, clouds will spread back over the area this evening and overnight. While that is happening locally, snow is expected to spill out of New Mexico and into the Texas Panhandle. Sunday will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. As the morning progresses, scattered, liquid rain is expected to fill in from west to east through mid-morning (at the latest). By late-morning to midday, some of that rain will have the potential to switch to a rain / snow mix or even all snow. Early wintry weather is more likely across the far north and northwestern Brazos Valley. Temperatures fall to the mid / upper 30s by the afternoon, with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.

As the day progresses, more of northern and central Brazos Valley will have the opportunity to find rain turning into a mix or all snow, with the highest coverage of wintry weather expected by sunset to early evening. This snow / rain / mix is expected to end from west to east between 10pm and midnight. All said and done, snow totals could collect as high as 2″ to 6″, with localized higher amounts, across the northern Brazos Valley. For Bryan-College Station and the central Brazos Valley, 1″ to 4″ of snow is possible (higher totals closer to Highway 21) with localized 5″ amounts. With air temperatures forecast to remain a degree or two above freezing and ground temperatures in the upper 30s / low 40s, elevated surfaces / bridges / overpasses would be the main concerns. Rural and less-traveled roads could be an issue Sunday night through Monday morning where higher snow totals materialize.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: 100% chance for rain, 80% chance for rain/snow mix. High: 41, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain and snow ending around midnight. Low: 33. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.